Black Tie Dinner distributed a record-breaking $1.44 million to the Human Rights Campaign Foundation and 16 local beneficiaries at the 2019 Wrap Party on Monday night, Dec. 9, at the South Side Ballroom. And DVtv was there to catch all the excitement. Watch the video below.

Produced by Dallas Voice

Filmed and edited by Brian Kennedy

Presented by VisitDallas

Sponsored by Black Tie Dinner