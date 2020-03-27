Thanks to DVtv host and Dallas Voice contributor Brandi Amara Skyy for allowing us to share with you Season 2, Episode 1 of her One Minute Sparks for Artists series, a recording of her reading her piece, “Arting through the Pandemic,” which also appears in the March 27 issue of Dallas Voice.

Brandi has also created a list of resources for artists looking for ways to use their creativity to get through pandemic quarantine time, and she has put together a “choose-what-you-can pay virtual class called “Arting Through This.” This is a way to spark your own creativity and at the same time help out a fellow artist.

LISTEN TO THE ONE MINUTE SPARKS FOR ARTISTS PODCAST HERE.