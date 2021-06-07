DVtv’s Brad Pritchett and Regina Lyn were On The Scene last Saturday night, June 5, at the Dallas Pride celebration in The Coliseum at Fair Park. Now you can relive the party PLUS listen in on Brad’s interview with Ty Herndon on Friday night at Cedar Springs Tap House AND see special greetings from Crystal Methyd, Denali Foxx and more in the DVtv Pride Party Video, presented by CAN Community Health and sponsored Goody Goody Liquor and VisitDallas. Produced by Israel Luna of Spayse Studios.

— Tammye Nash