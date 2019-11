DVtv Correspondent Regina Lyn was On The Scene with producer Israel Luna at the 2019 Black Tie Dinner on Saturday, Nov. 2, at Sheraton Dallas Downtown. The event featured the legendary Billy Porter, transgender activist/singer/songwriter Shea Diamond, C&W singer Mickey Guyton, Dana Goldberg as emcee, a surprise appearance by Lance Bass and so much more. See what all the fun was about in the DVtv video below.