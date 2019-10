The annual Halloween Block Party on Cedar Springs is the largest block party in Texas, and DVtv crew Brad, Gina and Brian were there last Friday, Oct,. 26, to bring you all the fun, including costumes, Halloween history, scary trivia, creepy cocktails and even more costumes!

Watch all the fun below! (Special thanks to Caven Enterprises, Chris Bengston, TMC: The Mining Co., JR.’s Bar & Grill and bartender Angel Martinez.)

— Tammye Nash