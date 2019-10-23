Jenna Skyy (aka Joe Hoselton) LOVES Halloween, and LOVES creating cool, unique and spooky makeup looks for Halloween. If you don’t believe us, check out the makeup Jenna created for our 2018 Halloween Issue cover here and take a look at some of her other makeup creations here.

With the Halloween Block Party on Cedar Springs happening this coming Saturday night (Oct. 26), and Halloween night just a week away, we asked Jenna to offer her fans a quick and (relatively) easy makeup they can try out themselves.

Watch the video — recorded by Nicholas Gonzalez in the Rose Room at S4 and edited by Israel Luna — below.

— Tammye Nash