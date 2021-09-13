The Greg Dollgener Memorial AIDS Fund’s Night of Stars fundraising event returned to The Rose Room last weekend (Saturday, Sept. 11), emceed by Cassie Nova and featuring A’keria C. Davenport of Ru{aul’s Drag Race fame and a host of well-known and -loved local entertainers, including Linze Serrell, Jenna Skyy, Gloria Devine, Sienna Silver, Candi Carroll, Grecia Montes Docca, Devon DeVasquez, Jada Pinkett Fox and Carmella DiBuqueAnd Regina Lyn and Joseph Herrera with DVtv were there to capture all the excitement and share it with you.

Watch the video below: