Brad Pritchett returned as guest host for DVtv as Kuchling Award winner Portia Cantrell, Media Award winner Cynthia Nixon, Visibility Award winner Jesse James Keitel and Equality Award winner Dr Eric Cervini joined co-chairs Regina Lyn Pierce and Dustin Vyers, HRC President Kelley Robinson, singer Vincent and many more for the 2023 Black Tie Dinner, Oct. 28 at the Sheraton Dallas hotel. (Video edited by Haley Richter)