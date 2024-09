Corry, Alisa B. and Larry the Fairy were all on The Strip on Sunday, Sept. 15, for the 2024 Pride in Dallas Parade on Cedar Springs,

where not even the hatefulness of the so-called “Christian” protesters could spoil the joy.

Watch the video below.

DVtv hosts were Corry, Alisa B. and Larry the Fairy.

Videographers/editors were Paula S., Tom Roma and Larry the Fairy.

Special thanks to DVtv producer Regina Lyn.)