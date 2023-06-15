Dallas Pride drew huge crowds to Fair Park the weekend of June 3-4 for the Dallas Pride Music Festival and the Alan Ross Texas Freedom Parade. And the DVtv crew was there to capture all the excitement just for you.

Here’s a look at The Dallas Pride Music Festival, with your host Suha and Tom Roma behind the camera.

Stay tuned for the Alan Ross Pride Parade segment coming soon.

ANGELS – Juice WRLD Type Beat / The Kid LAROI Type Beat By FAYZED is licensed under a Creative Commons License.

℗ 2021 FAYZED MUSIC

Prod. by Danya Vodovoz

• Urban Traffic – H…

ROYALTY FREE MUSIC

Fashion Saxophone Rnb Beat by Infraction [No Copyright Music] / Stand Up

Fashion R&B Football Whistle by Infraction [No Copyright Music] / Get It Now

Chill Soul Rap Instrumental by Nkato https://soundcloud.com/nkato

Creative Commons — Attribution 3.0 Unported— CC BY 3.0

Free Download / Stream: https://bit.ly/chill-soul-rap-instrum…

Music promoted by Audio Library

• Chill Soul Rap In…

Promise by Mack Powers

Music provided by https://www.plugnplaymusic.net