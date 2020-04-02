With most public events canceled, chances are most of us have given up on the expectation something as communal as a film festival. But the Dallas VideoFest sees it differently.

The 32nd celebration of the power of videography was set to run April 2–5 … and it still is. But rather than you coming to the festival, the festival is coming to you.

The same films will screen, at the same time originally intended, starting Thursday at 7 p.m. The films will be introduced, and there will even be post-screening Q&As, all from the comfort of your couch. Among the highlights of interest to the LGBTQ community:

Lolo (April 3, 7 p.m.)(short that precedes the feature 39 and a Half). 11-year-old Lolo is comfortably gay, but his boyfriend is more “heteroflexible” and not prepared to come out and seem “too gay.” A charming and sweet coming-of-age story of self-affirmation (and self-loathing) portrayed by talented pre-teens.

Hiding in Daylight (April 5, 5:30 p.m.)(as part of the Hidden Stories Short Block program, pictured). In a dystopian future (which looks like the present), homosexuality has been banned, so two “straight” couples unite once a week… only it’s a creative bit of spouse-swapping, which has become too hard to endure. It’s power lay in its shocking potential to be real (and in other countries probably is already).

To stream the best, check out the here, then come back and tune in at time of each screening you want to see. And it’s free.

— Arnold Wayne Jones