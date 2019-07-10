Tickets for the 2019 Dallas Summer Musicals Gala go on-sale Friday, and the lineup should make you take notice.

An Evening with the Best of Broadway features performances by reigning Broadway goddess Kelli O’Hara and former Glee star Amber Riley, as well as a mistress of ceremonies whose name might ring a bell: Chita Rivera. In addition, organizers promise “surprise special guests.”

Tickets for the performance only (not including the dinner), which arrives Nov. 1, start at $25 and are available July 12 at 10 a.m. at DallasSummerMusicals.org.

— Arnold Wayne Jones