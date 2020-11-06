Acura TLX

Acura finds its balls and displays them in the all-new TLX. An angry face and body sides with a composition of curves and creases are lifted from the Precision Concept car. Type S editions employ a 355 horsepower turbo-V6, adaptive shocks and torque-vectoring AWD to keep it planted. The dual cockpit theme with real aluminum, full-grain leather, 3D audio and ambient lighting enhances any mood. Base price: $37,500

All the sexiest, spiciest, most muscular autos for 2021

CASEY WILLIAMS | Auto Reviewer

autocasey@aol.com

It’s been one mother of a year, but that hasn’t stopped automakers from spending their time on lock-down creating some truly sexy, spicy and muscular rides for the new season. From the return of an off-road icon to chiseled sedans, suave crossovers and a daddy-worthy mini-van, here are the wheels you’ll want to romp.

Buick Envision

Buicks are the hip luxury cars for those without pretense. Completely redesigned, the mid-size Envision crossover flaunts a sculpted body harboring an available 252 horsepower turbo-four engine. A driver focused interior boasts a head-up display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Adaptive cruise and autonomous braking enhance safety. Avenir editions spoil with diamond-stitched leather seats. Base price: $35,000

Mercedes-Benz S-Class

The Best Car in the World starts its next generation with up to five on-board screens, 3D head-up display, and rear steering to imbue the handling of a compact car. Passengers indulge in 1750 watts of Bermester audio, 10 massage functions and air suspension that can raise the car to better survive side impacts. Choose from a 429 horsepower inline-six or 496 horsepower turbo-V8 engines. A proper star on the hood is best admired from the driver’s seat. Base price: $95,000

Ford Bronco returns

Ford resurrects an icon. Square styling is enhanced with removable roof/doors and highly articulating chassis. Navigation maps 1,000 curated trails. Selectable “G.O.A.T. Modes” configure the vehicle for all terrains. Choose a 270 horsepower turbo-four or 310 horsepower turbo-V6, connected to a 7-speed manual or 10-speed automatic transmission. There’s also an Escape-based Bronco Sport for semi-serious off-roaders. Base price: $29,995

Kia K5

Like a machete, the new K5 mid-size sedan is chiseled and sharp. Under its flanks is an available 290 horsepower turbo-four and 8-speed dual clutch automatic throwing it 0-60 mph in 5.8 seconds. All-wheel-drive is optional. Wide flatscreens, flat bottom steering wheel and panoramic sunroof elevate the experience. Bose audio, wireless device charging and a full suite of crash avoidance systems bring the tech.

Base price: $23,490

Genesis GX90

Value-priced luxury defines Genesis, and that carries to this Bentley at Buick prices. Bold styling spans the large mesh grille, smooth flanks and wrap-around tail lamps over 22-inch wheels. Quilted seats accompany swaths of wood, leather and aluminum. Active noise control keeps it tomb quiet. An electronic suspension and choice of 300 horsepower turbo-four or 375 horsepower turbo-V6 kick it down-road. Base price: $48,900

Subaru Crosstrek

The Crosstrek was capable but slow. That improves with a new 2.5-liter four-cylinder that sends 182 horsepower to its standard all-wheel-drive system. Fuel economy rates 27/34-MPG city/highway. New Sport trim includes dark 17-inch wheels, amped body accents and StarTex synthetic upholstery with yellow stitching. Adaptive cruise with lane centering is standard with the EyeSight crash avoidance system. Base price: $22,245

Hyundai Elantra

Hyundai created an exotic four-door coupe at economy car prices. Origami angles front a flying buttressed fastback that looks stunning from all views. The cockpit features twin flatscreens and upscale materials. Choose between a 50-MPG hybrid or 147 horsepower four-cylinder. Technology includes lane following assist, natural voice recognition infotainment, safe exit warning, Bose audio and digital key that allows access via smartphone. Base price: $20,000

Chevy Trailblazer

The affordable Trailblazer’s tight-handling chassis is draped with an angry grille, squinty running lamps and contrasting color roof. Check the Oasis Blue paint in RS trim. Collision warning with auto brake, lane keep assist and adaptive cruise are available. Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, wireless charging and 4G Wi-Fi connect devices. It moves with a 155 horsepower turbo engine that achieves up to 29/33-MPG city/hwy. Base price: $19,000.

Toyota Sienna

This butch daddy wagon goes all-hybrid. Inspired by the Bullet Train, it’s sleeker and beefier with accentuated rear fenders and angry schnoz. Command this starship from a cabin with wide flatscreens and reclining rear loungers. A color head-up display, adaptive cruise and lane trace assist enhance safety while devices connect via Amazon Alexa and Wi-Fi hotspot. Get an onboard vacuum, refrigerator and Bose audio, too.

Base price: $32,000

Jeep Grand Wagoneer

It has everything but woodgrain body sides. Jeep revives its iconic luxury SUV with the first-ever passenger screen among a full glass cockpit and cabin awash in wood, raw aluminum, custom ambient lighting and 23-speaker McIntosh audio. The SUV previews the electrification of Jeep with a plug-in hybrid on fully-framed Ram architecture. Look for this three-row dreamboat later next year. Base price: $75,000