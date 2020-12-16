The Actors Fund, a national human services organization for everyone in performing arts and entertainment, and Drag Queen Story Hour Nebraska have announced the premiere of The American Pops Orchestra’s “Drag Out the Holly: A Holiday Drag Extravaganza,” coming Saturday, Dec. 9, from 8-9 p.m. CST, via a free private broadcast.

The event features performances by RuPaul’s Drag Race alumnae Alexis Michelle, Jujubee and Peppermint, along with New York City queen Lagoona Blu. The four drag queens will be joined by singer/songwriter Bright Light Bright Light and Pennsylvania state Rep. Brian Sims to perform their own special versions of holiday classics, accompanied by the American Pops Orchestra.

The broadcast will also include interviews with the featured artists as they talking about coming out and what support systems they had to help them on their journeys.

While the broadcast is free, you can donate to the orchestra and, by using the code ACTORSFUND, you can designate 50 percent of your donation to help those in the performing arts and entertainment who are in need, via The Actors Fund, a national human services organization fostering stability and resiliency by creating a safety net for those in the performing arts and entertainment throughout their lives.

To register for a private link, go here.

— Tammye Nash