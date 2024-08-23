Marcel Lamont, founder and CEO of Ignite Entertainment Group

Marcel Lamont talks about the new ‘ONCE UPON A TIME: A Drag Storytelling Extravaganza’

KAMILA VARGAS-GONZALEZ | Contributing Writer

editor@dallasvoice.com

The classical world of theater and plays encounters a different theatrical art form — drag — on Aug. 30, from 7-9:30 p.m., when Ignite Entertainment Group presents its first show, ONCE UPON A TIME: A Drag Storytelling Extravaganza, at Kalita Humphreys Theater. The play merges drag with narrative storytelling, a unique combination that has taken years of planning, says Marcel Lamont, founder and CEO of Ignite Entertainment Group.

“We’re really excited about it,” Lamont said. “I’m excited about the people coming and seeing something different.”

The group’s ambitious first project offers a live drag talent competition through an original scripted stage play that tells the story of a mad high priestess devising a plan to uncover the best storyteller by organizing a scheme to lure drag performers to partake in a storytelling competition with one another in her underground lair. The play includes an interactive element where audience members vote for the best drag performance. The winning performer takes home $4,000.

“All of the efforts behind Ignite Entertainment are geared toward amplifying community voices. As a Black- and queer-owned event production space, it’s important for us to elevate the communities around us and elevate the communities that we belong to…” Lamont adds.

Meeting after meeting, the team meticulously pieced together this project, all the while ensuring the art of drag performance stayed at the core. As many as 100 drag artists submitted applications to be part of the play, but only the top 10 contestants get to be part of the cast and have the space and chance to present their original performance.

The team has already chosen Zimora Lee Evans, 2023-2024 Miss Black Continental, to play the role of the High Priestess.

“The art of drag is so powerful for us. We really just wanted it to be fun and engaging, and we wanted the audience to go along for the ride,” Lamont explains.

As the opening night creeps closer, Lamont met with Patrick Brathwaite, a producer for Ignite Entertainment Group, to review lines and finalize details. Lamont brought his six-inch heels, and Brathwaite arrived with a laptop ready with a soundtrack and notes. They discussed the show in careful detail then jumped into rehearsing scenes. Excited laughs from Lamont and Brathwaite rang out after they ran through scenes, the two of them satisfied with what they had produced. As the rehearsal came to an end, the two examined what drove them to where they are today.

“It is really about giving the drag artists a space to be on a more professional stage, in a more professional environment conducive to how we view drag,” Lamont explained. “We see drag as an elevated art form and sometimes you find yourself in a situation where an artist may feel not as respected or not as welcomed.

“Respect is key for us that drives all of our decision-making, [because] this is about investing in our community.”

Brathwaite chimed in to clarify. “All of this comes down to creating a new space, not replacing a space. Drag has been in theater since the inception of theater,” Brathwaite said. “But drag is not always highlighted in theater, so we are creating a new space for that.”

Ignite Entertainment Group is new in the industry, and it is clear that this is a big undertaking. But their high levels of attention to detail and the tremendous investment the team has put in have prepared them for the opening night. Now they are eagerly anticipating how audiences will react when they come to see the drag extravaganza.

“There is always a level of uncertainty, and this creates its own challenges, but it also creates some really beautiful moments where you get to talk to people, and they’re excited that there is something new and something that they can participate in,” Lamont said.

For more information, visit ProductionsByIgnite.com