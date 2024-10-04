¡Bienvenidos a mi columna Woof, lectores de Dallas Voice! I am thrilled to be celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month and all the important contributions our Latino and Hispanic communities have made to our country. Thank you all for accepting and celebrating my people and our cultures!

For this Woof column, I want to address something that seems to be taking off in these more advanced and modern times: how technology is helping improve our pet’s well-being. I am not going to lie: I am not the most tech-savvy person, but it is important to be aware of all these recent changes. Sometimes it can be hard to adapt to changes. But if they are beneficial, it is in our best interest to explore these new options.

Pet wearable technology is one of the most exciting developments in recent years and, similar to fitness trackers for humans, these devices are meant to monitor a pet’s health and activity. Some of these wearables may even detect potential health problems early and help manage chronic conditions.

These devices use sensors to track different parameters, like activity levels, heart rate, respiratory rate and sleep patterns. The data syncs to an app, developed by the device’s company, that allows the parents to track trends in their kiddo’s health and behavior and share this information with their veterinarian when needed.

For example, some of these devices can alert owners if their pet’s heart rate increases unexpectedly or if they become unusually inactive. If a pet has a chronic condition like heart disease, these early warnings can help detect a potential significant issue before it may get worse.

Another benefit of wearables is how they can help improve overall health by monitoring activity levels. Conditions such as arthritis develop gradually and can be difficult for parents to detect in the early stages. Wearable devices can track changes in a pet’s activity, allowing for potential early intervention.

Wearables are also beneficial for managing overweight pets. Some of these devices being developed track daily activity and calories burned, also syncing this data with feeding plans and weight management protocols.

Some of these pet wearables have the ability to support remote monitoring, including real-time data sharing with veterinarians, which can be helpful when managing chronic conditions like diabetes.

These pet wearables can also help during post-surgery recovery where we can monitor heart rate, breathing and activity levels to ensure proper rest and healing. For example, if your kiddo is too active during recovery, the device will alert so that you can restrict movement by telling your baby to chill.

In addition to health monitoring, some wearables can be integrated with smart feeding stations that recognize a pet’s collar or microchip. These feeding stations only open for the designated pet, making them useful in multi-pet households. If one of the kids is on a prescription diet or needs to lose weight while another eats regular food, a smart feeder ensures the right pet gets the right food.

A common concern that pet parents may have with wearable technology is whether their pets will tolerate these devices.

Most of these devices are lightweight and designed to be comfortable. It may take a bit of time for your baby to adapt, but they should get used to wearing them.

Now we do have to keep in mind that technology can be amazing, but it can also be glitchy or cause headaches sometimes. As new technology continues to emerge, I am sure we will have access to more and better products over time.

As always, thank you all for reading my Woof column and ¡Feliz Mes de la Hispanidad! I truly hope that some of the leaders in this country that are demonizing our immigrants and minorities can take a step back and realize how detrimental that can be to our society’s future. Needless to say, it is up to us whether we continue supporting those leaders or not.

¡Abrazos para todos!

Dr. Josh owns Isla Veterinary Boutique Hospital, 14380 Marsh Lane, Ste. 110 in Addison. Call him at 972-738-1111 or visit IslaVet.com.