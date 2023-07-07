Pets often need special attention to deal with issues of getting old

Welcome to the July edition of our Woof column. We are already halfway into 2023; isn’t that crazy? As we all know, time is going by too fast for us, but even faster for our fur babies. With that in mind, I would like to share some important advice to help us with providing the best care to our senior pets.

It is common knowledge that pets age differently than humans. Dogs and cats are usually considered seniors once they turn 6 or 7 years old, based on their size, and smaller breeds are typically expected to live longer than larger breeds. For example, a Maltese will usually live a longer life than a Rottweiler.

But it is important to mention that this is just a generalization, as I have seen plenty of larger babies live long and amazing lives. Our goal should always be to provide them with the best care so that they can live as long as possible.

In order for our furry kids to have long and happy lives, we need to apply the basics of our own healthy lifestyles to their lifestyles. This means that regular exercise and weight management are key components in their daily routine. Our more mature babies may not tolerate as much exercise, so consider breaking down these exercise sessions into smaller, more frequent activity opportunities.

A healthy and age-appropriate diet will also be vital during this important life stage. Each of our pets will have different nutritional and exercise requirements, so please consult with your veterinarian to develop a tailored program that considers different factors.

It is very common for dogs and cats to suffer from arthritis as they mature, and it truly affects their lifestyles. Just like with humans, a healthier, lower slender weight is usually better for more mature babies in order to avoid putting excessive stress on their likely already-affected joints. Consider getting orthopedic beds for your babies and also consider getting area rugs or runners for your home that will help them with traction as they move around. Avoid exposing your geriatric kiddos to slippery surfaces, since they can really hurt themselves if they slip and fall, especially the bigger dogs.

I would also suggest starting your kids on high quality pet joint supplements. But consult with your doctor on which brands may be the best ones for your pups and kitties.

Lastly, there are prescription strength medications that may be recommended by your veterinarian that can truly help dogs and cats in desperate need of comfort. For those of us that like more novel approaches, there are options like chiropractic care, acupuncture, cold laser therapy and novel injections that are very useful and may positively change your baby’s life.

I would strongly suggest that you consult with your veterinarian in order to determine the ideal arthritis management approach for your baby.

Other than arthritis, we can also see our geriatric kids suffer from dental disease, liver disease, kidney disease, skin issues, thyroid disease and — as much as we hate admitting it — different types of cancer, as well. Please monitor your pets for changes in behavior, appetite, defecation, water intake and urination, among other things. I would also recommend checking your kiddos at least once or twice monthly from head to toe for any lumps or bumps. Please be thorough, as it is not uncommon for parents to miss small masses.

If you see any of these warning signs, please consult with your veterinarian right away. Your doctor will perform an exam and, using the information you share and possible diagnostic testing, will establish a plan of action to help your pets.

I recommend having geriatric babies thoroughly examined at least every six months, along with lab work that may include analysis of blood, fecal, and urine samples. Depending on how thorough you want to be, your doctor may also consider chest and/or belly radiographs, as these can give us good information about the overall health of your baby.

Needless to say, it is vital to point out that cookie cutter medicine does not apply to everyone. That is why it is crucial to have a good conversation with your doctor in order to establish goals and expectations, based on a conversation about what is best for your babies and what is feasible for you as the pet parents.

We do not want to see our babies slow down and grow old, but the more we know about what is best for them and their health, the longer we will have them around in the healthiest way possible.

As usual, I truly hope I have given you some tools that can help your babies live their best life at such an important stage of their lives. Thank you for always reading my Woof column and have a great month of July. Abrazos!

Dr. Josh owns Isla Veterinary Boutique Hospital at 14380 Marsh Lane Ste. 110 in Addison. Call him at 972-738-1111 or visit IslaVet.com.