Dallas LGBT police liaison Amber Roman will appear tonight, Oct. 3, on Nightline in a special edition entitled “Trans and Targeted.” Roman will speak about the murder of Muhlaysia Booker, a trans woman who was assaulted earlier this year and murdered a month later.

Houston transgender journalist Monica Roberts also appears. Part of her segment was filmed in Dallas while she attended the Black Trans Advocacy Conference.

From ABC News:

Tonight “Nightline” is airing special edition “Trans and Targeted” featuring in-depth reporting by co-anchor Juju Chang. From Texas to Colorado to DC, she investigates the often hidden hate crimes targeting trans individuals, including victims Muhlaysia Booker and Zoe Spears and Denver attack survivor Amber Nicole Herenandez. Chang also speaks with Casa Ruby Executive Director Ruby Corado who sheltered Spears, Dallas LGBTQ Liaison Officer Amber Roman and others. POSE star Dominique Jackson also joins Chang in studio as a special guest, becoming the first trans woman of color to present part of Nightline.

“Nightline” airs at 11:30 p.m. on WFAA Channel 8.

— David Taffet