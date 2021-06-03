The Dallas Police Department Office of Community Affairs today announced that Officer Megan Thomas will be the department’s new LGBTQ+ Liaison officer. She replaces Officer Chelsea Geist, who is returning to patrol.

DPD is holding a Meet & Greet event on Wednesday, June 9, from 6-7 p.m. at the Oak Lawn Branch of the Dallas Public Library, 4100 Cedar Springs Road. No registration is necessary to attend, and light refreshments will be provided. For more information call 214-671-4045.

Watch for an interview profiling Officer Thomas in Dallas Voice soon.

— Tammye Nash