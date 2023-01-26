Stedfast Church has found a new home at the DoubleTree by Hilton, 1507 N. Watson Road, Arlington. The church has become known for losing its leases as much as for the violence against LGBTQ people it’s pastors have preached.

The church was located in Fort Worth when the Pulse shootings happened. Its pastor made a name for himself by broadcasting prayers for the victims to die. Its recent pastor lost his lease in Watauga after calling for the death penalty for LGBTQ people and preaching violence against the community.

According to the Star Telegram, protesters have already shown up during Stedfast services. And, according to the newspaper, an assistant manager said reporters were not welcome on the property.

Protesters can legally demonstrate on the sidewalk in front of the hotel.

— David Taffet