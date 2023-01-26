Stedfast Church has found a new home at the DoubleTree by Hilton, 1507 N. Watson Road, Arlington. The church has become known for losing its leases as much as for the violence against LGBTQ people it’s pastors have preached.
The church was located in Fort Worth when the Pulse shootings happened. Its pastor made a name for himself by broadcasting prayers for the victims to die. Its recent pastor lost his lease in Watauga after calling for the death penalty for LGBTQ people and preaching violence against the community.
According to the Star Telegram, protesters have already shown up during Stedfast services. And, according to the newspaper, an assistant manager said reporters were not welcome on the property.
Protesters can legally demonstrate on the sidewalk in front of the hotel.
— David Taffet
So you don’t believe people with whom you disagree should be allowed a place to meet without negative pressure from you? Wonder what you’d think of a hotel refusing facilities for meetings to discuss LGBTQ activism.
This is the “church” that called for the execution of LGBTQ people. Their pastor said, “gay people should be lined up and shot in the back of the head”.
It’s not about disagreeing…it’s about the Hilton corporation, which received a 100 score on the HRC Corporate Equality Index, offering a space to a group that calls for the murder of LGBTQ people.
I feel you’re being intentionally obtuse.
The pastor of this church repeatedly calls for LGBT to be round up and executed. It’s a little more than a difference in beliefs. Women and children trapped in this cult get abused daily.