Arttitude settles dispute over mention of ‘LGBTQ’ in Mundo Latino State Fair exhibit — but too late for this year

Arttitude has settled a dispute with Mundo Latino that would have prevented its artists from identifying as LGBTQ at an exhibit in the Women’s Building during the State Fair of Texas, according to Arttitude co-founder Jerome Larez. Unfortunately, the resolution came too late for Arttitude to participate in the State Fair exhibit this year.

Arttitude is a non-profit LGBTQ arts organization committed to empowering marginalized artists and communities by providing platforms for artistic expression and fostering diversity and inclusion through the arts.

The controversy began after Mundo Latino announced the exhibit at the State Fair would include work by a variety of artists on a specific theme: “Arttitude and Mundo Latino invite artists to explore ‘Quetzalcoatl, the Feathered Serpent’ through a contemporary lens, delving into how this ancient Aztec deity resonates with today’s society,” the original post read.

Arttitude artist Tlaloc Rocio Fierro said he thought the connection between Quetzalcoatl and the LGBT community was interesting to explore. So he submitted work he completed over the summer, and five of his pieces were selected to exhibit at the fair.

Fierro describes himself as a trans man whose “journey is deeply shaped by his Mexican heritage and his experience as an outsider, both within his family and society at large.”

His name comes from the Aztec rain god so participating in this exhibition was particularly meaningful to him.

But Arttitude’s and Fierro’s plans to participate in the exhibition came to an impasse with Mundo Latino the week before the fair opened when Mundo Latino announced that artists would be forbidden from referring to themselves in any way as LGBTQ artists.

Since Arttitude is an organization of and for LGBTQ artists, that was impossible.

“After continued discussions with the organizers of Mundo Latino, we have decided to withdraw from the exhibition,” Larez wrote to participating Arttitude artists at the time. “Mundo Latino expressed their desire to remove any mention of LGBTQ+ language from their press release, which contradicts Arttitude’s mission and values of inclusivity and representation.

“After careful consideration, we feel it is in the best interest of Arttitude and our artists not to affiliate with an organization that seeks to diminish such an integral part of who we are.”

Ironically, among the exhibits on display in the Women’s Building is an altar dedicated to Jesse Tafalla who died last year. Tafalla is remembered for his work in the LGBTQ and Latinx communities and as a founder of Rainbow LULAC, the first LGBTQ LULAC chapter in the U.S. He also served as an openly gay board member of Cara Mia Theatre, Tejano Democrats, Teatro Dallas and more. Any description of his life and his work is simply incomplete without “LGBTQ” being included.

But even after Arttitude withdrew from the fair exhibition, Larez continued discussions with Mundo Latino. And on Oct. 4, he announced a continuation of the Arttitude/Mundo Latino partnership.

On Friday, Oct. 4, Larez released a statement that said, “Mundo Latino and Arttitude, an LGBTQ+ arts organization, are excited to announce the continuation of their partnership, bringing together their shared missions of cultural celebration and positive representation. Together, these two organizations will continue to champion the rich heritage of the Latino community and the vibrancy of diverse voices in the City of Dallas, creating spaces where all communities can feel represented and valued.

“For decades, Mundo Latino has been a driving force in elevating the voices of the Latino community through cultural programs, exhibitions and educational initiatives,” Larez explained, adding that the two groups’ missions closely align in their commitment to amplifying marginalized voices.

“Arttitude is thrilled to continue this important partnership with Mundo Latino,” Larez wrote. “This renewed partnership will focus on developing joint programs and events that highlight all intersections of Latino heritage contributions to the arts.”

But not this year at the State Fair.