President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have both tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the virus that causes COVID-19.

The president’s physician, U.S. Navy Commander Sean P. Conley, DO, FACEP, announced the news in a memorandum to White House Press Secretary Kaley McEnany. The memo to McEnany was dated Oct. 1 (Thursday), and the press release from McEnany’s office was dated Oct. 2. The president and first lady were tested for COVID-19 earlier on Thursday and went into voluntary self-quarantine after learning that Hope Hicks, a counselor to the president who had been traveling with them as recently as Wednesday, Sept. 30, had been diagnosed with the disease.

“The president and first lady are both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence,” McEnany said in the press release. “The White House medical team and I will maintain an vigilant watch, and I appreciate the support provided by some of our country’s greatest medical professionals and institutions. Rest assured I expect the president to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering, and I will keep you updated on any future developments.”

— Tammye Nash