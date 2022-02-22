We just received news that retired AIDS Services Dallas CEO Don Maison has died. At the time he retired, Maison was the longest serving head of an AIDS organization in the U.S.

Here is ASD’s announcement of Maison’s passing:

It is with great sadness that AIDS Services of Dallas announces the passing of former President and CEO, Donald J. Maison. Don passed away on February 21, 2022. No further details are available. Please keep his family and close friends in your thoughts and prayers at this time.

More information when we have it.

— David Taffet