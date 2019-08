If you were getting a little frantic wondering if you’d be able to squeeze in a visit to the Dallas Museum of Art’s staggering exhibition Dior: From Paris to the World, before it went away early next month, well, you get a reprieve. The DMA has announced that the show will extend its run until Oct. 27. A collection of more than 200 gowns from all the creative directors of the storied French fashion house, it’s historic, lovely, impressive and unusual. No more excuses!

— Arnold Wayne Jones