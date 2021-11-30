On Nov. 18, the holidays got a head start when the Design Industries Foundation Fighting AIDS (DIFFA/Dallas) hosted its 26th annual Holiday Wreath Collection at Trade Mart. Guests were treated to view 60 one-of-a-kind wreaths designed by the likes of Scott + Cooner, Lekka Retail Concepts, Dr. Delphinium, HG Supply Company, Jackson’s Home and Garden, Robert Lawrence Designs, Tulum, Bryan’s House, Dallas Hope Charities, East Texas Cares and many more. The wreaths and other items were auctioned off with proceeds benefiting DIFFA/DALLAS.

The soiree featured hors d’ oeuvres and cocktails with music spun by DJ Jen Miller. Artist Levi Hollandsworth also created live art for guests to view throughout the night.

– Rich Lopez