On Thursday, Nov. 18, the Design Industries Foundation Fighting AIDS (DIFFA/Dallas), will offer season’s greetings with its 26th annual Holiday Wreath Collection. The fete will offer patrons a unique silent auction experience at the Trade Mart in Dallas Market Center.

One-of-a-kind wreaths designed by Scott + Cooner, Lekka Retail Concepts, Dr. Delphinium, HG Supply Company, Jackson’s Home and Garden, Robert Lawrence Designs, Tulum, Bryan’s House, Dallas Hope Charities, East Texas Cares will be among those featured in the collection.

“For all of us at DIFFA/Dallas, Holiday Wreath Collection marks the official start of the holidays,” Wreath chair Andy Kivilaan said in a press release. “This year we have teamed up with some of the most popular designers and brands in town to auction off beautiful wreaths, art and home decor to raise money for the AIDS service organizations we support throughout the year.”

The evening will also feature cocktails provided by Diageo and desserts by Starbucks, McAlister’s Deli among other local restaurants. Entertainment will be provided by DJ Jen Miller.

The event begins at 6 p.m. and festive holiday attire is recommended. Tickets are $75. For more information or to purchase, visit DIFFADallas.org.