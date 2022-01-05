COY COVINGTON | Contributing Writer

The honky-tonks, hoe-downs and hot times in Nashville are ubiquitous, but for the competitors in the 2022 U.S. National Figure Skating Championships, being held at the Bridgestone Arena, it’s all business.

Currently in the heart of downtown Nashville, Nationals kicked off competition on Tuesday, Jan. 5 with the Junior Level events. It was high stakes as the younger skaters flipped, twizzled, lutzed and looped their way through the preliminary rounds. Finals in most disciplines will be contested today (Junior Women on Thursday).

But the action turns serious on senior level ice Thursday, Jan. 6, with the Pairs’ and Women’s Short Programs. It’s make or break time as this competition will determine who makes Team U.S.A for the upcoming Beijing Olympics.

Up first will be the Pairs short program with the DFW-based team of Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy LeDuc leading the way. (Semi-spoiler: I saw them practice their Free Skate to the music from the soundtrack of W.E. at Wednesday’s training session, and it was spectacular.) It’s no secret that they have titled the program “Pillars of Strength” — two beautiful, strong performers skating at the top of their games and showcasing each other’s skills.

But does the shadow of COVID-19 influence the competition?

True, U.S. Figure Skating has put in place stringent protocols for the athletes, staff, media and volunteers involved with the event. Bridgestone Arena is also on board.

But what about the natives of Nashville? A stroll around any street corner reveals few locals wearing masks. Inside the teeming restaurants, rarely do you see servers or customers donning a face covering. Is that scary for the athletes?

I asked Timothy LeDuc, openly-queer Pairs skater, if they were concerned by the lack of local participation in mask-wearing. “I’ve tried to focus on everything within my control,” LeDuc answered. “I got vaccinated, and I got my booster and have taken every precaution to social distance. So now I’m focused on executing my best work in the competition.”

It’s a tough mental game, but Cain-Gribble and LeDuc have been building a solid base throughout the season and have continued to improve.

“We are proud of the performances we have put out this season,” said Cain-Gribble. “Mixed with all the hard work we have put in training at home gives us confidence heading in to this championship. We are looking forward to bringing these programs to life and building on the consistency that we have had this season.”

They won’t be facing the battle alone; Cain-Gribble and LeDuc are long time training mates and close friends with Women’s Singles skater Amber Glenn. LeDuc and Glenn are out and queer and Cain-Gribble is their fiercest kick-ass ally. It makes for an ease during stressful training and competition scenarios.

Glenn’s 2021 spectacular performance at Nationals won her the coveted silver medal. After a slow start in pre-season competition, Glenn slammed it home with a stellar silver medal winning performance in December at a highly contested challenger competition in Croatia.

Glenn is quick to point out that the splendidly close relationship with training mates Cain-Gribble and LeDuc has been invaluable. “It’s amazing having Ashley as an ally and Timothy as an incredible role model and spokesperson for the community,” said Glenn. “It means the world.”

It takes a village. It takes a family. What might the three amigos say to each other? “Thank you for being a friend.”

U.S. Nationals, including the Men’s and Ice Dance, will be streaming on Peacock, USA and NBC. Check local listings.