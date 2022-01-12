The DFW Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence will hold “The Sainting of Betty White” on Sunday, Jan. 16, at 7 p.m. at the Legacy of Love Monument, at the intersection of Oak Lawn Avenue and Cedar Springs Road.

Everyone is invited to attend.

As the Facebook event notes: “Join the DFW Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence for the canonization of the one, the only, the legendary Betty White on the eve of what would have been her 100th birthday. Please meet at the Legacy of Love Monument at 7 p.m for our blessing and Sainting, followed by drinks and fellowship at Sue Ellen’s until 10 pm. Those who wish may leave flowers, especially roses at the monument (We will clean them up Tuesday).”

The Sisters recommend that anyone who wants to make a donation in honor and in memory of Betty White donate to Dogs Matter, a local non-profit that provides foster care for dogs while their owners are away getting treatment for addiction. “They are the only non-profit of their kind, and we bet Betty would love to see them get support,” the Sisters say.

Masks and social distancing are encouraged. For those who want to see the event but are unable to attend in person, it will be broadcast live on the DFW Sisters Facebook page.

— Tammye Nash