The LGBT Chamber of Commerce Foundation invites you to end your work week by building connections and community at DFW Pride Happy Horror Hour hosted by Lekka Retail Concepts.

Lekka has teamed up with Chamber member, Zerbina Imports for a special Prosecco tasting. Twisted Wares will be providing cocktail napkins and party accessories from their upcoming line.

Drink specials: $5 margaritas

$3 well drinks

Appetizer: Texas Trio Dip Platter

Join the Chamber on one of Lekka’s large outdoor patio areas for drinks, eats, and seeing people in person again. Masks are welcome as you move around and have access to indoor and outdoor spaces at this event.

— David Taffet