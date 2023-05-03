Black Tie Dinner kicks off its 2023 season with the new Dessert B4 Dinner reception Thursday night, May 4,from 6:30-8:30 p.m. in The Rose Room, inside S4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road.

Hosted by Caven Enterprises, Dessert B4 Dinner will feature announcements from cochairs Regina Lyn Pierce and Dustin Vyers revealing the theme for this year’s Black Tie, the first major award recipient for 2023 and details on being a table captain. Plus, drag divas Cassie Nova, Jenna Skyy and Liquor Mini will be there to perform.

Tickets are $50, available at BlackTie.org.

Black Tie Dinner, the largest LGBTQ fundraiser of its kind in the country, raises money each year for local organizations serving the LGBTQ and HIV/AIDS communities, and for the Human Rights Campaign Foundation, a national LGBTQ advocacy organization.

Since it was founded in 1982, Black Tie has distributed more than $27 million to local beneficiaries and HRCF.

This year’s dinner, happening Saturday, Oct. 28, at the Sheraton Dallas hotel, is presented by PNC Bank, National Association, a member of The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. and one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States.

— Tammye Nash