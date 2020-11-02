Kitchen Dog Theater — still barking and still biting as it celebrates its 30th anniversary season — invites everyone to “join us for our COVID safe and socially distanced super-sized Election Night concert.

The concert is part of Kitchen Dog’s ongoing series “Get Up, Stand Up! A Drive-In Celebration of Democracy,” and begins at 7:30 p.m. in the parking lot behind the new Kitchen Dog Theater Compound, 4774 Algiers St. Parking is limited to 35 spaces, and tickets — starting at $29.99 for a single-occupant car and go up from there — must be reserved in advance,

Featured performer for the election night concert is Denise Lee with musical accompaniment by Thiago X. Nascimento. The lineup also includes Claire Carson, Max Hartman, Jamall Houston, Quinton Jones Jr., Natalie King, Walter Lee, Richard Levi, Liz Mikel, Taylor Mercado Owen, Cherish Robinson, Jeremy Schwartz, Natasha Well and Zachary J. Willis.

Go here for details and to purchase tickets.

— Tammye Nash