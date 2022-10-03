NEW YORK (AP) — iHeartRadio unveiled a starry rotating lineup for the winter 2022 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball tour, including sets by Jack Harlow, Dua Lipa, Backstreet Boys, Demi Lovato, Lizzo and Charlie Puth.

The 11-city tour will hit Fort Worth, Texas; Los Angeles; Chicago; Detroit; New York City; Boston; Philadelphia; Atlanta; Tampa and Ft. Lauderdale, Florida; and Washington, D.C.

Other acts part of the tour include Black Eyed Peas, Khalid, Lewis Capaldi, Pitbull, Macklemore, Sam Smith, The Kid Laroi and AJR.

“We’re particularly excited about who’s playing this year. This is the show that represents the best pop music of the year, all brought together on one stage. We look forward to celebrating the holiday season with music fans across the country,” Tom Poleman, chief programming officer for iHeartMedia, said in a statement.

While North Texas native Lovato is among the tour headliners, she is not listed on the lineup for the Texas show.

The tour kicks off at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth on Nov. 29 with Jack Harlow, Black Eyed Peas, Khalid, Lauv, Ava Max, Lewis Capaldi, Bebe Rexha, Lauren Spencer-Smith, Jax, Nicky Youre and Stephen Sanchez. Tickets are available now.

The Jingle Ball concert was first introduced in 1996 at Madison Square Garden by New York’s radio station Z100 and has since become a multi-city tour and an annual tradition.

The Madison Square Garden concert on Dec. 9 will feature Dua Lipa, Lizzo, The Kid Laroi, Backstreet Boys, Charlie Puth, AJR, Lovato, Lauv, Ava Max, Dove Cameron and Jax.

The concert will be carried live across the country on iHeartRadio and will livestream exclusively via The CW App and CWTV.com. The CW Network will broadcast the event as an exclusive nationwide television special on Dec. 17.

Dallas Voice’s Rich Lopez contributed to this article.

—Mark Kennedy/ AP Entertainment Writer