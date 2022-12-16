AIDS Services of Dallas President and CEO Traswell Livingston cuts the ribbon on ASD’s new La Maison property as ASD Vice President and COO Yolanda Jones, Dallas City Councilman Chad West, Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Omar Narvaez and others watch. (David Taffet/Dallas Voice)

AIDS Services of Dallas held a ceremony on Worlds AIDS Day dedicating its new property on Lancaster Street in Oak Cliff. The property will be known as La Maison in honor of founding CEO Don Maison, who passed away earlier this year. This is the first new ASD property in more than two decades. Councilman Chad West and Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Omar Narvaez were on hand for the ribbon cutting. The property is in West’s Oak Cliff district. Renovating La Maison ran into several snags. With work set to begin just weeks before the onset of the pandemic, progress was interrupted when one of the two buildings was destroyed in a fire. Work finally began earlier this year. The building is divided into 16 units — four two-bedroom, four one-bedroom and eight efficiency units. Each has a kitchenette and has washer and dryer. The entire project has cost $3,395,445. The property is affordable housing for ASD residents who have returned to work and open units in the older properties for people on the waiting list who need ASD’s full services.

— David Taffet