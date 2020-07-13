Dallas Voice recently received an email from Highland Park student Sophia Chung, asking that we share a video that she and other students of color in the wealthy enclave made asking that their school district and their city do something to effectively address the racism in Highland Park. Because ending racism, hatred and prejudice of all kinds is everyone’s responsibility, we are sharing their video here.

Chung said: “I am one of many students of color in Highland Park. For over a month, a group of us have been writing, coordinating and recording a letter addressing Highland Park’s troubling past — and future — interactions with race. We hope that you’ll watch this video/read the letter. We also hope that you’ll share and begin the conversations needed to enact change.

“We posted the video on Instagram two days ago on Tuesday, July 7, and were astounded by the overwhelming amount of positive feedback and support we have received. This video has created a ripple effect that none of us could have fathomed. …”

Here is the video. Here is a link where you can read their letter for yourself. And here is a link to the resources they used in compiling their letter. You can watch the video on Instagram at @emilie_hg.

(Chung asked that we add this disclaimer: “The 2019 [referred to in the video] incident was directed towards a lacrosse player. The HP student who made the remark was not on the lacrosse team.”)

— Tammye Nash