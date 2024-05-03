Dallas Animal Services is among the more than 410 shelters in 43 states participating in the Bissell Pet Foundation’s “Empty the Shelters” reduced-fee adoption event through May 15, DAS officials have announced.

The adoption package includes spay/neuter services, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchipping, a custom ID tag, a voucher for a free post-adoption health exam with VCA Animal Hospitals, a free week of virtual 1-on-1 dog training with GoodPup and more.

Adoptions at DAS “are not just a chance to bring a loving pet into your home; they’re an opportunity to make a difference,” a DAS press release noted. “By adopting, you’re not just gaining a companion but saving a life.”

Dallas Animal Services also welcomes those interested in fostering dogs or kittens to come by and meet the pets in need of a temporary home.

Anyone interested in adopting or fostering dogs from Dallas Animal Services can visit the facility at 1818 North Westmoreland Road (at I-30) from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, from 1 p.m.-7 p.m. on Wednesday and from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Bissell Pet Foundation, a national animal welfare organization dedicated to ending pet homelessness, is prompting a national call for adoption once again this spring to help deserving shelter pets find loving homes.

“Our nation’s animal shelters are facing a capacity crisis and need your help now. Adoptions have slowed while a surge in owner surrenders due to families facing economic and housing challenges has left tens of thousands of highly adoptable pets desperate to find homes,” said Cathy Bissell, Founder of Bissell Pet Foundation.

More information about Dallas Animal Services, including adoptable pets, can be found at BeDallas90.org. For more information on “Empty the Shelters,” visit BissellPetFoundation.org/EmptyThe Shelters.