The Dallas Wings announced today (Monday, Feb. 12) that they have signed Emma Cannon. Cannon joins forward Natasha Howard and guard Crystal Daingerfield as the Wings’ openly LGBTQ players.

Dallas Wings President & CEO Greg Bibb said the team is “excited to welcome Emma to the Dallas Wings,” adding that she is “a versatile veteran who will bring leadership and grit to our team. She is currently enjoying one of her finest professional campaigns while playing in Turkey, and I’m eager to see her competing in a Wings uniform this summer.”

Cannon spent the 2023 season with the Indiana Fever, appearing in 30 games while averaging 5.8 points and 3.1 rebounds. That marked her third stint with the Fever, as the 6-2 forward spent time in Indiana in 2022 and 2021. Cannon also previously played for the Phoenix Mercury in 2017 and 2022), the Connecticut Sun in 2021 and Las Vegas Aces in 2020 and 2021.

“My family and I are thrilled to be joining the Dallas Wings franchise,” Cannon said. “This is a place where the possibilities are endless, and I’m happy to be a part of it. I can’t wait to connect with my teammates, staff and the amazing Dallas fans.

“See you soon! Let’s go Wings!”

Cannon, who is married and has a young son with her wife, has enjoyed a highly-decorated international career. She currently plays for Nesibe in Turkey, averaging 19.1 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game.

Among her notable international achievements, Cannon was the 2022 All-Israeli League Finals MVP after leading Elitzur Ramla to the title, the 2022 All-Israeli League Forward of the Year after averaging 20.8 points and 13.0 rebounds, the 2021 All-Eurocup Forward of the Year while playing for Elazig Il Ozel Idare in Turkey and averaging 23.1 points and 13.2 boards, and the 2014 All-German DBBL Forward of the Year while playing for Wasserburg and averaging 20.1 points and 14.5 rebounds.

Cannon has been on multiple championship-winning teams, including the 2022 and 2023 Israeli League winners Elitzur Ramla and three-time DBBL winners Wasserburg, 2013-15.

Along with impressive showings in Israel, Turkey and Germany, Cannon has also enjoyed successful professional stints in Russia, Poland and Australia.

“We are excited to announce the signing of Emma Cannon,” Dallas Wings Head Coach Latricia Trammell stated. “Her experience, versatility and commitment to excellence align perfectly with our organization’s goals. Emma’s presence will positively elevate our team on and off the court.”

Dallas Wings play their sole pre-season home game Friday, May 3, against the Indiana Fever. This is the team’s School Day contest, and tipoff is at 11:30 a.m. at College Park Center in Arlington. The game is free to Wings season ticket members. Tickets go on sale to the public at a date to be announced.

The WNBA’s 2024 season opens Tuesday, May 14, and the Wings open their season against the Chicago Sky on Wednesday, May 15, at home at College Park Center. Tip-off is at 7 p.m. For tickets and more information visit Wings.WNBA.com.

Cannon was a standout during her three seasons at Central Florida, breaking the school rebounding record and earning C-USA Tournament MVP honors before leading the Knights to the NCAA Tournament. Cannon transferred to Florida Southern for her senior season, leading the Mocs to the Division II Regional Final. Cannon garnered All-America Honorable Mention honors.

She went undrafted in 2011, electing to begin her professional career in Germany.