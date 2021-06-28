Pride energized the Dallas Wings at the team’s Pride game on Saturday, June 26.

Pride flags of all varieties ringed the arena as the Wings took the lead in the first minute of play and maintained a 10-point lead through most of the game. Dallas beat the Washington Mystics 85-74.

Arike Ogunbowale extended her league-leading and franchise record double-digit scoring streak to 53 games. Her 14 points in the first quarter is the most she has scored in the first quarter this season. Ogunbowale finished with a team-high 30 points. It was Ogunbowale’s ninth game of 30 or more. She also added a career high five steals.

Satou Sabally tied a team high with eight rebounds and five assists.

Pride was displayed throughout the game, not just in the flags flying at College Park Arena, but in the guests introduced and facts posted on the scoreboard. They celebrated anniversaries (Saturday was the sixth anniversary of the Obergefell marriage equality decision) and a recent marriage.

— David Taffet