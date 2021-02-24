The Dallas Wings Community Foundation, in partnership with the American Fidelity Foundation and OurCalling, has raised more than $100,000 for those affected by the winter storms that struck Texas last week.

The organizations had initially hoped to bring in $12,000 with the 72-hour campaign, but as of Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 23, the campaign had brought in$107,534 in donations from around the world and the WNBA, helping those in need and raising awareness.

“The Dallas Wings Community Foundation is dedicated to responding to the needs of our community with a goal to improve the quality of life for our neighbors in need,” said Dallas Wings Foundation Executive Director LaDondra Wilson. “We understand that the needs are plentiful and will continue beyond the recent weather conditions, and we are committed to answering the call of service throughout the DFW region.”

The money is being used to provide temporary shelter for those who lost power or other utilities during the cold. To learn more about OurCalling’s fight to end homelessness or to support the movement, visit the website here. More information on the Dallas Wings Foundation and how to support it will be released soon.

— Tammye Nash