The city of Dallas will dismiss curfew citations issued to protesters who violated the city’s curfew on May 29-30.

Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall said that doesn’t apply to people charged with rioting, burglary of a business or other misdemeanor charges.

“Those individuals endangered who neighborhoods, both people and property,” Hall said in a press release issued on the police department’s blog.

She said she hoped “dismissing the curfew charges will be a signal to the community.”

“We have always and still value the right to protest, especially now,” she said. “Hopefully, this will be viewed as a restorative action and help open lines of communications with our myriad communities who are hopeful and deserving of real change.”

Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot already dismissed similar charges that were presented to his office in connection with mass arrests on the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge.

— David Taffet