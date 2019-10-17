(Photos by Stephen Mobley/Dallas Voice)

Dallas is welcoming President Donald Trump to the American Airlines Center today with graffiti on the walls and streets around Victory Plaza. The photos were taken at 5:30 a.m. by a Dallas Voice staff member who travels to work through the Victory area. Streets around the arena are closed to traffic. The Trump campaign is responsible for paying the bills for security provided by the city since this is a campaign event.

— David Taffet