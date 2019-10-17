Dallas is welcoming President Donald Trump to the American Airlines Center today with graffiti on the walls and streets around Victory Plaza. The photos were taken at 5:30 a.m. by a Dallas Voice staff member who travels to work through the Victory area. Streets around the arena are closed to traffic. The Trump campaign is responsible for paying the bills for security provided by the city since this is a campaign event.
— David Taffet
But will they?
The campaign is notoriously good at stiffing local governments after promising to pay extra costs.
I doubt that con man will pay anything. El Paso still has an $450,000 unpaid bill for his crap rally there.
Our tax dollars better not be used for his crap filled hate filled rallies.
I still say that people should be mooning tRUMP everywhere he goes in the world! It will send him into non-stop
Pelosi meltdowns.