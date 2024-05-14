Dallas Voice received recognition from the city, county, state and federal government on our 40th anniversary. Mayor Eric Johnson issued a city proclamation dated May 11, which was the date in 1984 when the first issue of Dallas Voice was printed.

Dallas County Commissioner Theresa Daniel issued a certificate of recognition calling Dallas Voice “a cornerstone of the vibrant LGBTQ community.”

State Rep. Mihaela Plesa of Collin County signed a certificate of recognition “on receiving the 2024 Business Leadership Award from Equality Texas.”

And U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett sent a letter of congratulations to the “founders, writers, editors, publishers and all of those responsible for the success of Dallas Voice.”

— David Taffet