Press Forward, a “national initiative to strengthen communities by reinvigorating local news, announced today (Wednesday, Oct. 16) that 205 local newsrooms have been chosen to share in $20 million in funding as part of Press Forward’s first “Open Call on Closing Local Coverage Gaps.”

Dallas Voice is one of 11 media outlets in Texas to receive funding through this grant. Dallas Voice Publisher Leo Cusimano he is honored that our North Texas LGBTQ media outlet was included.

“As we continue to expand our reach and serve the LGBTQ+ community in North Texas, the support from Press Forward is vital in helping us bridge the gap in local news coverage,” Cusimano said. “Our focus on underserved areas — like Cedar Creek Lake — is a key part of our mission, and with this grant, we can enhance our editorial team, improve our distribution and invest in digital infrastructure.

“This initiative will not only ensure that Dallas Voice remains accessible to all but will also drive long-term sustainability,” he continued. “We are deeply grateful for Press Forward’s support as we embark on this exciting journey of growth and impact.”

Other Texas media outlets receiving Press Forward grants are Austin Monitor, Austin Vida, Dallas Free Press, Deceleration, Paragraph Ranch LLC/The Texas Spur, Shift Press, The Austin Common, The Mesquite, Uvalde Leader-News and West Texas Tribune.

According to a Press Forward press release announcing the grants, “From newsrooms focused on people of color and linguistically diverse communities, to others covering vast rural areas where they are the only news source for miles, these local journalists are filling the gaps where traditional coverage has fallen short.”

The press release notes that Press Forward was “motivated by the quality and quantity of proposals” submitted to double its initial plan and support twice as many local newsrooms than first intended, including at least one outlet in each state and outlets in Puerto Rico and Guam.

The 205 grantees were chosen from among more than 900 applications, all with budgets under $1 million annually. Each of the grantees, Press Forward noted, “are addressing the longstanding inequalities in journalism coverage and practice across the United States.”

“These newsrooms are proof that we are seeing a moment of transformation, where new and longstanding are stepping up to create a new story for local news,” said Dale R. Anglin, director, Press Forward. “Each newsroom plays a vital public service role in its community, providing trustworthy local news and information in places where no other sources may exist.

“Independent newsrooms need community support to survive. We hope that more people will subscribe and donate to them,” Anglin said.

The public can join in supporting local newsrooms across the country by donating to the Press Forward Pooled Fund. Every dollar, up to $5 million, will be matched to support local newsrooms across the U.S.

Learn more at pressforward.news/grantees.