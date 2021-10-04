Irving ISD responded to an article in Dallas Voice about two gay/straight alliance sponsors being removed from campus and the ensuing walk out by students by blocking several sites for “human sexuality.”

The message sent reads, “You have been restricted by the district’s internet filter policy.” Three sites were blocked: Dallas Voice, GLSEN and the GSA Network.

GLSEN is an education organization working to end discrimination, harassment and bullying based on sexual orientation, gender identity and gender expression and to prompt LGBT cultural inclusion and awareness in K-12 schools.

The district is apparently annoyed at a question Dallas Voice asked the media office: With bullying continuing at MacArthur High School, how are you keeping students safe?

We have our answer: block.

Blocking the GSA Network contradicts IISD’s own policy that it announced in a Sept. 27 press release about the incidents at MacArthur High School.

“The Gay Straight Alliance Club has not been and will not be suspended. Furthermore, rumors that the club has been prohibited from meeting and supporting fellow students are false in all respects,” the press release said.

Well, maybe not in all respects.

— David Taffet