Dallas police are asking for the community’s help after a transgender woman was found shot to death in the parking lot of a Ledbetter Drive apartment complex.

According to police, a passerby found the 22-year-old black woman unconscious in the parking lot of the Rosemont Apartments, 3015 E. Ledbetter Drive at about 6:15 Tuesday morning, June 30. Dallas Fire and Rescue responded and pronounced the woman dead at the scene from apparent gunshot wounds.

Residents at the apartment complex told police they had heard gunfire around 5 a.m., but police found no records of any 9-1-1 calls at that time at that location.

Police said they have spoken with the victim’s family, who had given them her legal name, but said they have “not been provided with a preferred name at this time. And we are asking the community’s assistance with any additional information.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dallas Police Detective Brian Tabor by phone at 214-671-3605 or by email at brian.tabor@dallascityhall.com. reference case No. 114244-2020.

— Tammye Nash