Jamie Benn is a goalie for the Dallas Stars and has participated NHL’s Hockey is for Everyone initiative wrapping Pridetape on his hockey stick.

So what’s he doing liking anti-trans tweets on Twitter? The like was to a video conservative pundit Candace Owens posted titled “Biological men shouldn’t be allowed to compete in women’s sports.” The term “biological men” is how those who are anti-transgender often refer to trans women.

What Chris Mosier wants to know is doesn’t Benn know his likes on Twitter are public. Mosier is a trans man and a pro athlete. He’s a Hall of Fame triathlete, All-American duathlete and national champion race walker.

“Randomly seeing Jamie Benn’s like on a blatantly anti-trans post is a direct contradiction to the messaging of Pride Tape/NHL,” Mosier wrote on Twitter.

He continued:

“Sure, athletes can have opinions. But athletes are role models & this is a crushing blow to LGBTQ+ fans. YOU ARE A PUBLIC FIGURE & it’s ALL public.

“To hold @PrideTape & then be in agreement of anti-trans statements means it’s all for show – so many LGBTQ+ fans really take it to heart when they see their favorite players supporting them publicly with this taped stick. It’s a big deal.

“Trans kids are being crushed by state lawmakers & singled out for discrimination. The trans community & their allies need people in sports who will uplift them & be by their sides — not just for the photo, not just for Pride Month, but right now when it really matters.”

Benn hasn’t responded to Mosier’s tweets or on his own twitter account. Actually, Benn doesn’t seem to use Twitter much.

Rafael McDonnell of Resource Center said he was surprised by the controversy. Dallas Stars was the first professional sports team in Texas to add inclusive language to their employment guidelines back in 2008 and, in 2017, was the only pro sports franchise in Texas to speak out against the bathroom bill. Members of the team have been to the center and volunteered at the food pantry and hot meals program.

Mosier suggests that with states — including Texas — hammering trans kids in sports and healthcare, visit transathlete.com to see what you can do.

— David Taffet