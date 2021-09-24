Kirk Myers, left, and Ahmad Goree

DFW’s annual Black Pride celebration includes a full weekend of free events

TAMMYE NASH | Managing Editor

nash@dallasvoice.com

Between 10,000 and 15,000 people are expected to attend the 2021 Dallas Southern Pride celebration, which begins tonight (Friday, Sept. 24) and runs through Sunday evening, according to Ahmad Goree, public affairs director for what is one of the largest Black Pride celebrations in the country.

“We didn’t get to do [Dallas Southern Pride] last year,” Goree said, explaining that Dallas’ annual Black Pride events are held each year the same weekend as The State Fair Classic — the annual football game between Prairie View A&M and Grambling State University, traditionally played during the last weekend of September or the first weekend of October in the Cotton Bowl at Fair Park.

The 2020 match-up between the two historically Black colleges had to be postponed until February 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. While Dallas Southern Pride staged a smaller event around the game in February, it wasn’t the same. This fall, though, “The State Fair Classic is back on, and so is Black Pride,” Goree declared.

Goree explained that Black Pride celebrations started in Dallas because of the annual Grambling/Prairie View showdown in the Cotton Bowl. “These two historically Black schools would come together in Dallas each fall, and the Black LGBTQ students from the schools wanted places to hang out and party, places to fellowship with each other. A lot of them didn’t feel comfortable going to the bars on Cedar Springs because they didn’t see people like them at those bars.

“So that’s were Black Pride was born here,” he added, “as a way to give them a place to go and have a good time.”

When the organization Dallas Southern Pride was formed, it took the lead in planning the city’s Black Pride celebration, incorporating a number of educational and health-related aspects into the full schedule of parties and performances. Kirk Myers, founder and CEO of Abounding Prosperity Inc. and lead organizer for Dallas Southern Pride, said that while Black LGBTQ people are certainly part of and active in the larger LGBTQ community, it is important that Black Pride celebrations continue.

“It is vital to have this celebration, especially now with the social justice issues applicable to Black people,” including police brutality directed at Black people, the epidemic of Black trans murders, ongoing racism and more, Myers said, noting that it wasn’t that long ago” Dallas clubs on The Strip [Cedar Springs] required three and four forms of ID from black people.”

He continued, “Black Pride allows for the intersectionality of being Black and LGBTQ, whereas majority Prides frequently asked us to identify as gay [first] without taking into consideration that we are recognized as Black even before we can state if we are LGBTQ.”

But while Dallas Southern Pride events are created for the Black LGBTQ community specifically, Myers said that everyone is welcome — and encouraged — to attend. “Others are welcome and should come, because this is an opportunity for all LGBTQ folks to celebrate our diversity,” he said. “All should come to have diverse experiences and opportunities to socialize and create new friendships and networking opportunities.”

While a weekend full of parties and performances make up its core, Dallas Southern Pride — the Black Pride events in the fall and the Juneteenth celebrations each summer — have always included elements aimed at awareness, education, support and health, such as testing for HIV and STIs. In the past 19 months, COVID-19 testing and awareness have been added to the list.

“I think Dallas Southern Pride should deal with the community in its totality,” Myers explained. “Socialization is a significant aspect of what we do. However, activism, health, wellness and economic empowerment are also cornerstones of our mission and our work.”

Both Myers and Goree said that this year’s Black Pride celebration promises to be extra special, returning as it is after having to be cancelled last year due to the COVID pandemic.

Myers said, “This year all the Dallas Southern Pride events will be free! You can expect great venues, great activities and plenty of fun and safe events, including our first-ever “Dallas Southern Pride Storms the State Fair of Texas” day.

Goree added, “Just like we saw with our Juneteenth celebration in the summer, people are anxious to get out and be part of events. The State Fair Classic is back at Fair Park and back on schedule, and Dallas Southern Pride is back on schedule, too.”

Dallas Southern Pride schedule

Events are free, but RSVPs are requested. VIP tickets are available for some events.

Visit DallasSouthernPride.com for details and to RSVP.

Friday, Sept. 24

• Welcome Reception, 7-10 p.m. at the host hotel, Sheraton Suites, Dallas Market Center.

• Wett, 9 p.m.-2 a.m., Sue Ellen’s, 3014 Throckmorton

• Fuel: The Blackout Experience, 10 p.m.-2 a.m., Dec on Dragon St., 1414 Dragon St.

• Friday Night Out, 10 p.m.-2 a.m., Marty’s Live, 4207 Maple Ave.

Saturday, Sept. 25

• Dallas Southern Pride Storms the State Fair of Texas, 10 a.m.- 9 p.m. at Fair Park.

• The State Fair Classic: Grambling State vs. Prairie View A&M, 4-8 p.m. at The Cotton Bowl.

• The Mega Party, featuring Papoose and Remy Ma, 10 p.m-2 a.m. at Dallas Market Hall, 2200 N. Stemmons Freeway. General admission is free, but VIP tickets are available.

Sunday, Sept. 26

• Kirk Myers’ Signature Brunch, 12:30-4:30 p.m., Gas Monkey, 10261 Technology Blvd.

• Day Party, hosted by Bia, 12:30-4:30 p.m., Gas Monkey, 10261 Technology Blvd.