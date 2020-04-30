Dallas city officials have announced that city-owned golf courses, tennis facilities, the Elm Fork range and some outdoor fee-based programs will resume public operations with specific facility and usage restrictions on May 1.

Dallas Park and Recreation operates six 18-hole golf courses, five full-service tennis centers and the Elm Fork Range. Fee-based recreational activities take place at parks located throughout the city. Officials said the department’s phased approach to reopening specific facilities includes to tennis courts located in city parks in which only singles play will be allowed.

Facilities and programs allowed that are re-opening will be required to follow strict physical distancing and sanitary protocols.

Operating restrictions can be found online at DallasParks.org.

Usage restrictions include:

Golf Courses

Only one golfer per cart unless the other rider is a child aged 10 or under

Tee time reservations can be only be made online or by phone

Tee times are restricted to foursomes only

Access to pro shops restricted to pro shop staff only withno more than four customers at a time

Golf pros will clean and sanitize carts after each rental and before being checked out

Tennis Centers

Access to the pro shop restricted to no more than two players at a time

Pros will clean and sanitize rental equipment between users

Elm Fork Gun Range

Place 6-foot markings for points where lines form

Open only every other shooting lane for rental

Remove group seating areas

Allow for call-in food orders only

Outdoor Programs (e.g. Fitness Camps)