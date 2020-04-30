Dallas city officials have announced that city-owned golf courses, tennis facilities, the Elm Fork range and some outdoor fee-based programs will resume public operations with specific facility and usage restrictions on May 1.
Dallas Park and Recreation operates six 18-hole golf courses, five full-service tennis centers and the Elm Fork Range. Fee-based recreational activities take place at parks located throughout the city. Officials said the department’s phased approach to reopening specific facilities includes to tennis courts located in city parks in which only singles play will be allowed.
Facilities and programs allowed that are re-opening will be required to follow strict physical distancing and sanitary protocols.
Operating restrictions can be found online at DallasParks.org.
Usage restrictions include:
Golf Courses
- Only one golfer per cart unless the other rider is a child aged 10 or under
- Tee time reservations can be only be made online or by phone
- Tee times are restricted to foursomes only
- Access to pro shops restricted to pro shop staff only withno more than four customers at a time
- Golf pros will clean and sanitize carts after each rental and before being checked out
Tennis Centers
- Access to the pro shop restricted to no more than two players at a time
- Pros will clean and sanitize rental equipment between users
Elm Fork Gun Range
- Place 6-foot markings for points where lines form
- Open only every other shooting lane for rental
- Remove group seating areas
- Allow for call-in food orders only
Outdoor Programs (e.g. Fitness Camps)
- Provide a minimum of 12 feet between participants with clearly identified workout locations
- Ensure equipment is wiped down and sanitized after each user and before issuing to the next participant