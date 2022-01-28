Dallas Pride officials announced this morning that the Pride festival and the Alan Ross Texas Freedom Parade will take place the first weekend in June at Fair Park, returning to the traditional format with the festival on Saturday, June 4, and the parade on Sunday, June 5.

“We got together with our sponsors, the health department, the city and many who would have parade entries,” parade officials said in an announcement this morning (Friday, Jan. 28). “We are committed to having our celebration with the utmost attention to our participant’s health and safety.”

Registration for the events opens Feb. 15 at 8 a.m. Find more information on 2022 pricing, deadlines and more on the Registration page.