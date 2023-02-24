Nominations are now open for grand marshals for the 2023 Dallas Pride Alan Ross Texas Freedom Parade, the 40th anniversary parade happening Sunday, June 4, at Fair Park.

Nominations are available for LGBTQ+ male identifying; LGBTQ+ female identifying; LGBTQ+ gender nonbinary/nonconforming people and LGBTQ+ ally (heterosexual non-transgender male or female).

Nominations are open through March 17, and the public will vote March 24-April 14 at DallasPride.org. Grand marshals for the 2023 parade will then be announced April 21.

Submit your nominations here.

— Tammye Nash