Mars Petcare US created the Better City for Pets program to help communities become more pet-friendly by bringing the voice of pets and their owners to places of influence and advocating for fewer pets in shelters, more pet-friendly places and happier, healthier lives for both people and pets.

Mars Petcare works with key partners, businesses and local governments to better understand how to improve communities by providing safe and welcoming shelters that lead to forever homes; encouraging pet-friendly, responsible homes for pets; welcoming more pets into local businesses, and giving pets plenty of park space to play.

Also receiving the Better City for Pets certification are Bloomington, Ind.; Nashville, Tenn.; Calumet City, Ill.; Oakland, Calif.; Cleveland, Ohio; Plano; Dallas; Port St. Lucie, Fla.; Fort Wayne, Ind.: Reno, Nev.; Franklin, Tenn.; Rochester, Mich.; Hallandale Beach, Fla.; Royalton, Minn.; Henderson, Nev.; Santa Clarita, Calif.; Laguna Niguel, Calif.; Southport, N.C.; Meaford, Ont., Canada; St. Petersburg, Fla.; Memphis, Tenn.; Topeka, Kan.; Miami Lakes, Fla.; Tucson, Ariz., and Miami, Fla.

The Mars Petcare spokesperson noted that as more pets become integral members of households, families recognize the impact pets have on their emotional, physical and social wellbeing. In a recent survey of U.S. pet owners, 82 percent said having a pet positively impacts their lives. Nearly two-thirds — or 64 percent — of the respondents said they feel more relaxed and happy when they are with a pet. And 67 percent said they are more likely to spend money at businesses that welcome pets, while 61 percent are more likely to stay longer at a bar, café or restaurant if they can have their pet with them.

Almost half — 44 percent — of respondents said they would accept reduced pay in exchange for allowing pets in the workplace.

The Better City for Pets certification recipients were decided through an online assessment at BetterCitiesForPets.com. Participating cities were asked to share data on existing and future pet-friendly features within three sections: city profile, survey and priorities. Cities were then evaluated based on 12 traits of pet-friendly cities across the areas of businesses, parks, shelters and homes.

Cities that met the certification criteria and committed to continuing their progress in creating a welcoming community for people and pets received the Better City for Pets certification. All cities that completed the assessment received a personalized report outlining their strengths and areas of opportunity, along with resources and tools from the Better City for Pets program.

For more information about Mars Petcare and the BETTER CITIES FOR PETS™ program, visit BetterCitiesForPets.com.