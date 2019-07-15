Dallas and Plano are two of only 25 cities across North America certified to be included in the inaugural “Better City for Pets” list, according to a statement released this week by Mars Petcare. This certification “honors the work that has been done to create a friendly environment for two- and four-legged citizens and the commitment from each of these cities to continue improving their pet-friendly programs and policies,” according to a Mars Petcare spokesperson.
Mars Petcare US created this first-of-its-kind certification with help from experts from the Civic Design Center. The certification celebrates cities “where people and pets can thrive together, as an extension of the Mars Petcare BETTER CITIES FOR PETS program,” the spokesperson explained. The program works with local governments, businesses and non-profits to provide resources, tools and grants that help communities make pets more welcome.
Mark Johnson, president of Mars Petcare North America, said, “On behalf of Mars Petcare, I want to thank and congratulate the 25 cities that have prioritized people and pets in their communities. From helping people live healthier lives to creating social connections, pets can truly transform our communities.”
He added, “These certified cities are helping to make a more pet-friendly world, and we hope that many more cities will join us in this commitment.”
Mars Petcare US created the Better City for Pets program to help communities become more pet-friendly by bringing the voice of pets and their owners to places of influence and advocating for fewer pets in shelters, more pet-friendly places and happier, healthier lives for both people and pets.
Mars Petcare works with key partners, businesses and local governments to better understand how to improve communities by providing safe and welcoming shelters that lead to forever homes; encouraging pet-friendly, responsible homes for pets; welcoming more pets into local businesses, and giving pets plenty of park space to play.
Also receiving the Better City for Pets certification are Bloomington, Ind.; Nashville, Tenn.; Calumet City, Ill.; Oakland, Calif.; Cleveland, Ohio; Plano; Dallas; Port St. Lucie, Fla.; Fort Wayne, Ind.: Reno, Nev.; Franklin, Tenn.; Rochester, Mich.; Hallandale Beach, Fla.; Royalton, Minn.; Henderson, Nev.; Santa Clarita, Calif.; Laguna Niguel, Calif.; Southport, N.C.; Meaford, Ont., Canada; St. Petersburg, Fla.; Memphis, Tenn.; Topeka, Kan.; Miami Lakes, Fla.; Tucson, Ariz., and Miami, Fla.
The Mars Petcare spokesperson noted that as more pets become integral members of households, families recognize the impact pets have on their emotional, physical and social wellbeing. In a recent survey of U.S. pet owners, 82 percent said having a pet positively impacts their lives. Nearly two-thirds — or 64 percent — of the respondents said they feel more relaxed and happy when they are with a pet. And 67 percent said they are more likely to spend money at businesses that welcome pets, while 61 percent are more likely to stay longer at a bar, café or restaurant if they can have their pet with them.
Almost half — 44 percent — of respondents said they would accept reduced pay in exchange for allowing pets in the workplace.
The Better City for Pets certification recipients were decided through an online assessment at BetterCitiesForPets.com. Participating cities were asked to share data on existing and future pet-friendly features within three sections: city profile, survey and priorities. Cities were then evaluated based on 12 traits of pet-friendly cities across the areas of businesses, parks, shelters and homes.
Cities that met the certification criteria and committed to continuing their progress in creating a welcoming community for people and pets received the Better City for Pets certification. All cities that completed the assessment received a personalized report outlining their strengths and areas of opportunity, along with resources and tools from the Better City for Pets program.
For more information about Mars Petcare and the BETTER CITIES FOR PETS™ program, visit BetterCitiesForPets.com.